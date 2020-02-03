There’s an opportunity next month to see a screening of one of Tom Baker’s better Doctor Who outings, followed by Q&A with Louise Jameson.

The Talons of Weng-Chiang has long been regarded for it’s excellent plot, dubiously racist representations of the Chinese, good locations, mostly in Wapping, and of course an appallingly awful giant rat.

The rat reminds viewers that a good plot will always triumph over special effects, especially where the BBC is concerned.

In the story, the Doctor and Leela travel to Victorian London where they uncover a secret organisation who follow an ancient Chinese deity, and soon find themselves being hunted by a criminal from the 51st century who’s searching for his lost time machine.

The screening is for all 6 25 minute episodes, plus the Q&A with Doctor Who actor, Louise Jameson.

Tickets cost £15 and go on sale next Tuesday (11th Feb) at 11L30am. The screening itself takes place at the BFI Southbank on Saturday 14th March from noon.

PS – Don’t forget about the Doctor Who museum in East London.