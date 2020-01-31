A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The final day for one of the tube’s quirkier connections Diamond Geezer

Plans to provide step-free access to Willesden Green tube station ‘progressing’ says City Hall member Times Series

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Environment minister Rebecca Pow visits reserve created with surplus Crossrail earth Somerset County Gazette

Tier 1 firms feel Crossrail’s wrath Building

Mainline / Overground

Kent MPs call on the Government to increase capacity on HS1 Rail Professional

Peak-time fast trains to London will return, rail minister tells Bedford MP Bedford Independent

Paddington Station train crash: Train smashes into buffers at packed London station Express

London’s busiest rail commuter companies are bottom of the league in terms of passengers getting value for money — but satisfaction has improved, Standard

The future of HS2 will be considered at a meeting on Thursday between the prime minister, the chancellor and the transport secretary. BBC News

DLR

A trial of Extinction Rebellion protestors accused of gluing themselves to DLR trains has collapsed due to what a judge called the “abject failure” of the Crown Prosecution Service. LBC

Miscellaneous

The mayor of London is facing increasing pressure to abandon his freeze of most public transport fares in the UK capital in the run-up to the mayoral election in May because of a squeeze on the city’s finances. FT

A mother and daughter launched an attack on a woman after one of her two children grabbed the last seat on a packed train, a court heard. Metro

What Designers Can Learn From the London Tube Map UX Planet

Kent County Council’s cabinet has agreed to cough up almost £18 million towards a new controversial commuter railway station in Thanet. Kent Online

And finally: Two feet underground: London’s legs on the tube – in pictures The Guardian

—

Image above is from Feb 2019: London Underground displays the Hutton Panels inside Bank station