A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The final day for one of the tube’s quirkier connections Diamond Geezer
Plans to provide step-free access to Willesden Green tube station ‘progressing’ says City Hall member Times Series
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Environment minister Rebecca Pow visits reserve created with surplus Crossrail earth Somerset County Gazette
Tier 1 firms feel Crossrail’s wrath Building
Mainline / Overground
Kent MPs call on the Government to increase capacity on HS1 Rail Professional
Peak-time fast trains to London will return, rail minister tells Bedford MP Bedford Independent
Paddington Station train crash: Train smashes into buffers at packed London station Express
London’s busiest rail commuter companies are bottom of the league in terms of passengers getting value for money — but satisfaction has improved, Standard
The future of HS2 will be considered at a meeting on Thursday between the prime minister, the chancellor and the transport secretary. BBC News
DLR
A trial of Extinction Rebellion protestors accused of gluing themselves to DLR trains has collapsed due to what a judge called the “abject failure” of the Crown Prosecution Service. LBC
Miscellaneous
The mayor of London is facing increasing pressure to abandon his freeze of most public transport fares in the UK capital in the run-up to the mayoral election in May because of a squeeze on the city’s finances. FT
A mother and daughter launched an attack on a woman after one of her two children grabbed the last seat on a packed train, a court heard. Metro
What Designers Can Learn From the London Tube Map UX Planet
Kent County Council’s cabinet has agreed to cough up almost £18 million towards a new controversial commuter railway station in Thanet. Kent Online
And finally: Two feet underground: London’s legs on the tube – in pictures The Guardian
