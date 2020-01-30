Load "BLOGPOST"L

This Easter, the Science Museum is once again going to fill a huge room with old computers packed full of vintage games to play.

Featuring the video games, computers and consoles from the past four decades, the Power UP event at the Science Museum runs from 4th to 19th April 2020.

Prices range from £8 (single tickets, half-day passes, and family passes available), with adults only evenings at £14.

From Pong and Pacman to Minecraft and Mario, around 180 games and computers will be on display, plugged in, and playable.

Household names PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will sit alongside retro game-changing consoles such as the SNES, SEGA Dreamcast and the original educational computer, the BBC Micro.

A dose of Chuckie Egg, some Space Invaders, a bit of Pac Man. It's a nostalgia fest.

Tickets are on general sale from midday on Saturday 1 February 2020, or register for priority booking by signing up to the Power UP email alert here

Power UP is recommended for ages 5+, and all gamers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

