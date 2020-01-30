It’s very easy to miss if you use the main entrances to Marylebone station, but a small side entrance is lined with a display about the station’s history.

The panels show a heritage photo and some explanatory text underneath, starting from the later stages of construction, with the ironwork for the roof being installed over the already laid railway tracks.

A grand opening lunch is shown which took place in a marquee on the forecourt. It was noted that when Queen Victoria came to the throne there were no major railway terminuses in London, but her reign would also see the opening of what was also probably the last terminus station to be built in London.

The inaugural steam train is here as well, with lots of top hat wearing officials, and later 1920s steam services, with a great photo of the semaphore signalling systems in use.

As with all railways of the time, as much space was given to freight, with the railway having a link with the nearby canal for onward deliveries, so, there’s a panel showing the horse drawn carriages carrying cargo just delivered by coal powered machines.

To find the panels, head towards the public toilets, and there’s another exit from the station just past them — and the panels can be found there, behind the bins.