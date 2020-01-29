Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

The largest green wall in Europe has been approved for the City of London, with a new hotel to go where an old office block currently sits.

The developer claims the wall – made up of a mix of plants – will generate seven tonnes of oxygen in a year and extract nine tonnes of C02 annually among other benefits, such as reducing noise by absorbing some of the road noise that would normally just bounce off a solid wall.

Candidly, it would have been a surprise if the plans were rejected as there’s been little contrary opinion about the building, mainly thanks to the green wall. Go disapprove of a green wall today would be odd indeed.

This development has an Urban Greening Factor (UGF) calculation of 1.37. The Mayor of London’s draft London Plan outlines a target UGF score of 0.3 for commercial developments.

Alastair Moss, Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, said: “The City Corporation has a real interest in urban greening, and we hope this building will prove to be a fantastic example of what is possible for future developments.”

The top floor will be a viewing gallery — which they say will be fully open to the public, although the planning application is light on any restrictions they might impose on the number of days they can close it for private functions.

