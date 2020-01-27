Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

The controversial plans for a tulip shaped viewing tower are back, with an appeal logged against the decision to block its construction. The tall tower was to be just a viewing platform, with a concrete spine taking people to the bud at the top, with viewing floors and a series of outside glass lifts.

Such a dramatic shaped building was always going to polarise opinion, but it also pushed the limits of planning consent, which were admittedly aimed at buildings with more conventional use – such as office and flats.

The tower would have stood right next to The Gerkin, which was sold in 2014 to the Safra group, and it was they who commissioned Foster and Partners to come up with the design for the Tulip.

Although the City of London said yes to the plans, the Mayor of London said no, but that left open an option for an appeal, which has now been filed with the City of London. They are however likely to struggle to overcome the issues raised in the report without a fundamental rethink of the entire building.

The unanswered question is just how a tower that would cost a lot to build could ever cover its costs from the relatively limited space available at the top. Other viewing platforms, of which there are an increasing number in London cover their costs by having an office block underneath.

The Tulip was to be all tower, and no occupants.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*