In 2008, Google started driving their camera-cars around the streets of London, capturing images that have been semi-regularly updated ever since.
It’s proving to be a surprisingly useful resource when trying to see how things looked in the recent past, and could well build up over the decades into a most impressive collection of timeline photos.
Looking back, it’s also a way of seeing just how fast London’s skyline has been changing over the past decade.
To use the archive, go to a location on Google Street View, then click on “Street View” at the bottom of the black box in the top-left corner — and a selection of previous dates where photos were taken at roughly the same spot will appear.
A few samples to whet your appetite
Aldgate East
Bank
Dorset Place, Stratford
Liberty Bridge, Stratford
Nine Elms Lane
South Quays, Docklands
Temple Mills Lane
Tower Bridge
Walworth Road
Well spotted 👍 I didn’t know about this, must check it out.
Interesting.
I was at Aldgate East recently, thought I didn’t recognise anything much which I put down to senility as I worked there for a while around 1995.
I’m not loosing it after all!
Hmmm, doesn’t work on my Android tablet. I guess it does work on a Windows PC.
You can also, if you use Google Earth, go all the way back to 1945 on the satellite views of London.
In the Windows version (rather than online) the seventh button allows the date to be changed. For London there’s 12/1945, 12/1960, 12/1984. The main photos start from 9/1999.
Hmmm, did Google get satellite views in 1945!
Also…. you should have sepia effected the before pictures.