In 2008, Google started driving their camera-cars around the streets of London, capturing images that have been semi-regularly updated ever since.

It’s proving to be a surprisingly useful resource when trying to see how things looked in the recent past, and could well build up over the decades into a most impressive collection of timeline photos.

Looking back, it’s also a way of seeing just how fast London’s skyline has been changing over the past decade.

To use the archive, go to a location on Google Street View, then click on “Street View” at the bottom of the black box in the top-left corner — and a selection of previous dates where photos were taken at roughly the same spot will appear.

A few samples to whet your appetite

Aldgate East

2008

2018

Bank

2008

2019

Dorset Place, Stratford

2008

2019

Liberty Bridge, Stratford

2008

2019

Nine Elms Lane

2008

2019

South Quays, Docklands

2008

2018

Temple Mills Lane

2008

2018

Tower Bridge

2008

2019

Walworth Road

2008

2019

4 comments on “A decade of London in Google Street View
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    27th January 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Well spotted 👍 I didn’t know about this, must check it out.

  2. Joe Wells says:
    27th January 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Interesting.

  3. Kevin Roche says:
    27th January 2020 at 2:11 pm

    I was at Aldgate East recently, thought I didn’t recognise anything much which I put down to senility as I worked there for a while around 1995.

    I’m not loosing it after all!

  4. Maurice Reed says:
    27th January 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Hmmm, doesn’t work on my Android tablet. I guess it does work on a Windows PC.

