In 2008, Google started driving their camera-cars around the streets of London, capturing images that have been semi-regularly updated ever since.
It’s proving to be a surprisingly useful resource when trying to see how things looked in the recent past, and could well build up over the decades into a most impressive collection of timeline photos.
Looking back, it’s also a way of seeing just how fast London’s skyline has been changing over the past decade.
To use the archive, go to a location on Google Street View, then click on “Street View” at the bottom of the black box in the top-left corner — and a selection of previous dates where photos were taken at roughly the same spot will appear.
A few samples to whet your appetite
Aldgate East
Bank
Dorset Place, Stratford
Liberty Bridge, Stratford
Nine Elms Lane
South Quays, Docklands
Temple Mills Lane
Tower Bridge
Walworth Road
Well spotted 👍 I didn’t know about this, must check it out.
Interesting.
I was at Aldgate East recently, thought I didn’t recognise anything much which I put down to senility as I worked there for a while around 1995.
I’m not loosing it after all!
Hmmm, doesn’t work on my Android tablet. I guess it does work on a Windows PC.