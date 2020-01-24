A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Blackfriars Road: burst water main shuts Southwark Station SE1

20-storey tower could be built at Barnet tube station Local London

Residents in the City of London have called for speed restrictions on late night Tube trains to ease “unacceptable high levels of noise and vibration”. BBC News

London Underground station staff will receive an above-inflation pay rise months after workers rejected a pay deal and threatened industrial action. BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail Elizabeth Line takes ‘massive step forward’ towards new opening date, TfL board hears OnLondon

Treasury’s construction advisor tells it to ‘push back’ Crossrail 2 Building (£)

How Crossrail’s delay is causing problems for Londoners who use a wheelchair ITV

Mainline / Overground

The commuters who have had to change their lives due to South Western Railway service SurreyLive

With HS2 under increasing threat, Andrew Adonis launches and impassioned defence of the project. The New European

HS2 economic case is ‘just about intact’, think tank tells Boris Johnson Standard

South Western Railway (SWR) could lose its franchise just a few years after it took over the line from Stagecoach’s South West Trains. ianVisits

Wembley-based HS2 contractor sentenced and fined five years after labourer’s death Times Series

Gospel Oak to Barking line freight derailment Network Rail

Lord Forsyth: The leaked Oakervee Review means we must demand answers on the soaring costs of HS2 PoliticsHome

A campaigner has successfully lobbied for fares on a morning train service between Henley and London to be reduced. Henley Standard

Miscellaneous

Could sleeper trains replace international air travel? The Conversation

Eurotunnel owner Getlink says Brexit uncertainty has hit sales Standard

London’s nearest full size heritage railway, the Epping Ongar Railway says that its had its busiest year yet, thanks largely to themed events on the railway. ianVisits

And finally: Rail passengers could soon be leaving Sweden after dinner and arriving in London the next morning, under plans unveiled by the Swedish authorities. Independent

—

Image above is from Feb 2012: Photos from inside Crossrail’s concrete factory