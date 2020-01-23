Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Events and Tours No Comments ↓

The City of London, being very ancient has many traditions and ceremonies, and as many of us still like dressing up in livery finery, many of them still happen today.

Many of the ceremonies take place in private and aren’t open to the public, but as they involve processions from Halls to Churches, that part can be observed.

So it’s no surprise to be wandering around the City sometimes and run into a group of people wearing furs and lace, carrying something special to a ceremony.

EventVenueUsual DateConfirmed Date
Trial of the PyxGoldsmiths’ Hall2nd Thursday in February
Sir John Cass serviceSt Botolph AldgateIn January or February
Cakes and ale ceremonyStationers’ HallShrove Tuesday25/02/2020
Inter Livery Pancake RacesGuildhallShrove Tuesday25/02/2020
Spital sermonSt Lawrence JeweryIn March or April05/03/2020
Bridewell serviceSt Bride Fleet Street2nd Tuesday in March10/03/2020
United Guilds’ serviceSt Paul’s CathedralMarch27/03/2020
Butterworth charitySt Bartholomew the GreatGood Friday10/04/2020
Stow commemoration serviceSt Andrew UndershaftOn or near 5th April every 3rd year20/04/2020
Gift of fish to the Mayor of Tower HamletsBillingsgate MarketApril
Festival of the Sons of the ClergySt Paul’s CathedralMay12/05/2020
View day by the Lord MayorSt Barts Hospital2nd Wednesday in May13/05/2020
Pepys commemorative serviceSt Olave Hart StreetOn or near 26th May
Beating the boundsVarious churchesAscension Day, May21/05/2020
Challenge at the Tower of LondonAll Hallows ChurchAscension Day, every 3rd year21/05/2020
Bubble SermonSt Bride Fleet Street1st Tuesday in June02/06/2020
Trinitytide procession and serviceTrinity House to St Olave Hart StreetWeek after Whitsun
Fishmongers processionFishmongers Hall to St Magnus the MartyrUsually in June
Skinners processionSkinners Hall to St James GarlickhytheCorpus Christi Day, June11/06/2020
Knollys Rose ceremonySeething Lane to Mansion HouseOn or near 22nd June17/06/2020
Admiral of the Port’s ChallengeRiver ThamesJune17/06/2020
Election of SheriffsGuildhallMidsummers Day, June24/06/2020
Vintners’ processionVintners Hall to St James GarlickhytheUsually 2nd Wed in June08/07/2020
Swan UppingRiver Thames3rd week in July13/07/2020
Cart marking ceremonyGuildhall YardOn or near 19th July
Doggett’s coat and badge raceRiver ThamesIn July or August03/09/2020
Firefighters Memorial ServiceCity Church to “blitz”September06/09/2020
Christ’s Hospital School processionCity church to GuildhallAround St Matthew’s Day, September
Admission of SheriffsGuildhallLast week in September28/09/2020
Costermonger’s Harvest FestivalGuildhall to St Mary le BowSunday in September
Sheep Drive across London BridgeLondon BridgeLate September27/09/2020
Harvest of the sea serviceSt Mary at HillSunday in October
Quit Rents ceremonyRoyal Courts of JusticeOctober
Election of the Lord MayorGuildhallOn or as close to 29th September29/09/2020
Lion sermonSt Katharine Cree16th October16/10/2020
Painters-Stainers processionPainters Hall to St James GarlickhytheSt Luke’s Day, October
Presentation of fruit to Lord Mayor by the FruiterersMansion HouseLast week in October
Submariners parade and serviceSubmariners Memorial, EmbankmentSunday before Remembrance Sunday01/11/2020
The planting of the crossesSt Paul’s CathedralUsually first Mon in November preceding Remembrance Sunday
Admission ceremony of the Lord Mayor (Silent Ceremony)GuildhallFriday before the 2nd Sat in November06/11/2020
Lord Mayor’s ShowMansion House to the Law CourtsSecond Sat in November07/11/2020
Service/Wreath laying/HAC march pastSt Paul’s Cathedral/Royal ExchangeRemembrance Sunday
Wreath laying by Royal FusiliersSt Sepulchre ChurchRemembrance Sunday
Presentation of hat to Lord Mayor by FeltmakersMansion HouseNovember10/11/2020
Presentation of boars head to Lord Mayor by ButchersMansion HouseOn or near 6th December

If you have some more dates to add, or fill in gaps, let me know below.

