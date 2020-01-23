A new public consultation is opening on the City of London’s plans to co-locate Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets at a new site in Dagenham Dock.

A couple of years ago, in a preemptive move, the City of London bought the former Barking Reach Power Station at Dagenham Dock which was being eyed up by a number of buyers — as a possible site for the combined meat, fish and fruit/veg markets.

A consultation last year decided to push ahead with the move, but now the City needs to discuss what the replacement market will look like and how it will work in practice.

The dates and locations for the public consultations are:

16:30-19:30 on Wednesday 29 January Thames View Community Hall, 3117 Bastable Avenue, Barking, IG11 0LG;

17:30-20:30 on Thursday 30 January at Barking Learning Centre 2 Town Square, Barking IG11 7NB; and

10:00-13:00 on Saturday 1 February at St Peter’s RC Parish Hall, 52 Goresbrook Rd, Dagenham RM9 6UR.

The early designs, which will be on display at the public consultation, will form the basis of an outline planning application expected to be submitted to the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham in spring 2020.

When vacated, the Billingsgate site is reported to have the potential for 1,500 new homes, and New Spitalfields for around 1,200 homes. Smithfield is being eyed up as a cultural centre alongside the future Museum of London site.

More details from next week here.