Each year a selection of landscape photographs are displayed in railway stations — and the call for entries is now open for this year.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition was founded in 2006 by the landscape photograper, Charlie Waite, and has expanded now to the point that it offers a prize fund of £20,000.

And following a tie-in with Network Rail, for the winners and shortlisted entries to be displayed across the country in railway stations.

The annual exhibition was held at the National Theatre for seven years, where it became one of the venue’s most popular exhibitions before moving to Waterloo station in 2014.

The 2020 awards also see some additions to the competition. There is the introduction of a new Black and White category alongside popular categories Classic View, Urban Life and Your View.

The competition is open to everyone, with a special class for those younger than 18.

All entries to the awards must be uploaded via the competition website and the closing date is 5th April 2020

Photographers retain copyright of their photos, other than to grant usage rights in direct relationship with the competition.