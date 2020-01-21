This coming Sunday, you could be watching several hundred people in English Civil War attire march along the Mall in central London.

This is a ceremony to remember the “Horrid Murder” of King Charles I in 1649, and carried out by King’s Army of the English Civil War Society. The soldiers of this modern recreation of the Royalist Army of the English Civil Wars are all volunteers and will be clothed and equipped the same as their forebears 375 years ago.

For all the spectacle, it’s an annual tradition that seems oddly little known about considering that hundreds of participants take part in it. So, if you fancy seeing a most curious sight this Sunday, head over to The Mall for late morning.

The march will commence on the Mall outside St James’ Palace at 11:25am, proceed down the Mall and assemble on Horse Guards Parade where a religious drumhead service is held, a colour is trooped and blessed, the Oath of Loyalty is administered and awards and commissions are presented.

A wreath, which ‘Remembers His Majestie’s Horrid Murder’, is then trooped around the whole army before being taken by the honour guard through Horse Guards Arch and across to the Banqueting House at around 12:20 pm and laid where the deed was carried out.

Another wreath will already have been laid at 10:30am at the base of the equestrian statue of Charles I at the top end of Whitehall in Trafalgar Square.

The King’s Army spends the summer months re-enacting historical events of the seventeenth century with The Roundhead Association at venues throughout the country. The English Civil War Society also undertakes numerous educational activities and conducts historical research into the life and times of the seventeenth century.