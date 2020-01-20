Greater Anglia is offering cheap day-return tickets for journeys across their network between 21st Jan until 5th April 2020.

The pricing is slightly different, in that as with the London Underground, it’s zone based.

Travel within one zone – £10 return

Travel through two zones – £15 return

Travel through three zones – £20 return

So, for example, a day trip to Cambridge or Chelmsford is £10 return, up to Colchester would be £15 return, or to Norwich is £20 return.

You can also have up to 2 accompanied children aged 5-15 at just £2 return and kids under 5 travel free.

The Hare Fares are available for purchase between 20th Jan and 9th Feb and are valid for use between 21st Jan until 5th April 2020.

Tickets can be booked online here.

*simplified map applies on fares to London. Cambridge is in zone 1,2 & 3.