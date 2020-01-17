A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Storm Brendan causes chaos as roof blown onto London tube train tracks Daily Star

TfL considering Bakerloo line levy to fund £3.1bn extension NCE

Replacement of the noisiest part of the Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone has been delayed due to the discovery of asbestos. Illford Recorder

“Mind the Gap” is famous throughout the world as a catchphrase of the London Underground. But where did it come from? Londonist

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Doubts raised over Crossrail 2 as Treasury plans funding rule change Building

Crossrail has announced that it expects to be able to open the Elizabeth line during the Summer of 2021 ianVisits

Case for Crossrail 2 is much better than HS2, says Khan Building

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin Illford Recorder

Mainline / Overground

Wildlife Trusts claims HS2 will destroy ‘huge swathes’ of natural habitat ITV

TfL isn’t closing 45 London Overground ticket offices Diamond Geezer

London’s newest train station – Barking Riverside ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A new sculpture celebrating nearly 200 years of Purley’s rail heritage is set to be formally unveiled in the town later this month. Local London

Hundreds of Londoners have stripped down to their lower garments and taken to the London Underground to celebrate the annual “No Trousers Tube Ride”. Standard

Campaigners blast ‘cash cow’ Barnet Tube development Times Series

Huge graffiti over Dalston Kingsland station will finally be removed Hackney Gazette

Set your phasers to stunning, as Piccadilly Circus tube station had been renamed as PICARDilly Circus for a couple of days ianVisits

And finally: A woman who claimed direct trains from London to Grimsby would encourage terrorists to visit, has been ridiculed after her comment went viral on Twitter. Doncaster Free Press

—

Image above is from Nov 2017: A list of London’s fictional tube stations