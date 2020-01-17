GWR is offering a January sale with train tickets from as little as £5, for travel between 23rd January and 3rd April 2020.

Examples include:

London Paddington to Oxford from £5

London Paddington to Swindon from £10

London Paddington to Bath Spa from £12

London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads from £12

London Paddington to Exeter St Davids from £15

First Class Advance Single fares are also available, such as London Paddington to Oxford from £12 or Paddington to Bath Spa for £30.

Tickets are available here, and must be purchased by 26 January 2020 for travel between 23 January 2020 and 03 April 2020.

Nectar card holders will receive an extra 5 points with every purchase.