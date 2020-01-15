Set your phasers to stunning, as Piccadilly Circus tube station has been renamed as PICARDilly Circus for the next couple of days — as part of a promotional tie-in with the Star Trek: Picard TV series.

New roundels have been installed in the platforms and along the top location strip, while most of the advertising signs are now promoting the new TV series.

Special service announcements will also be made, advising customers to “take care when using stairs, escalators or transporters” while travelling through the station.

The full renaming will run on Wednesday and Thursday, while the media takeovers of platforms and corridor areas will remain in place for two weeks. TfL will have earned at least £100,000 from the advertising splash in the station.

Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design and Partnerships at TfL said: “We hope that the out of this world activity has brought a bit of unexpected fun to our customers and that they boldly go on their commute, young or old.”

If you’re catching a tube train from Kirkfosters to Ealing Janeway, you might want to boldly go through PICARDilly Circus, just mind the quantum gap and don’t forget to Klingon to the handrail when using the turbo-lifts so you can join the Q to leave the docking station.

(I hope you groaned at that)

The new Amazon Prime TV series, Star Trek: Picard arrives in a Holosuite near you next Friday (24th Jan).

If you’re the sort to loiter around red carpets, then it’s expected that there will be a celeb fest event at the Odeon Leicester Square this evening as well as part of the TV show premiere.