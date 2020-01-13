Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random No Comments ↓

As fans of a certain novel and film will know, at King’s Cross there’s a secret platform, 9¾ which takes you to the Hogwarts Express.

To get to the magical platform, you should go to the space between platforms 9 and 10, then run very fast at the brick pillars — and if magical, you’ll come out next to a steam train.

If not magical, or blocked by an elf, you’ll have a very sore nose. Not to mention other parts.

The question is though, how many people attempt that journey in the real world King’s Cross.

A freedom of information request found that Network Rail has “not received any reports of individuals colliding with the pillars between platforms 9 and 10.”

At least, no reports of anyone who would admit to doing such a thing.

Most attempts though being thwarted by the fact that platforms 9 and 10 are not in the main shed, where the filming took place but the side annex, where there are no brick pillars to run at — and that there’s a perfectly good queue to pose with a stuck luggage trolley on the main concourse.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*