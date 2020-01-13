As fans of a certain novel and film will know, at King’s Cross there’s a secret platform, 9¾ which takes you to the Hogwarts Express.

To get to the magical platform, you should go to the space between platforms 9 and 10, then run very fast at the brick pillars — and if magical, you’ll come out next to a steam train.

If not magical, or blocked by an elf, you’ll have a very sore nose. Not to mention other parts.

The question is though, how many people attempt that journey in the real world King’s Cross.

A freedom of information request found that Network Rail has “not received any reports of individuals colliding with the pillars between platforms 9 and 10.”

At least, no reports of anyone who would admit to doing such a thing.

Most attempts though being thwarted by the fact that platforms 9 and 10 are not in the main shed, where the filming took place but the side annex, where there are no brick pillars to run at — and that there’s a perfectly good queue to pose with a stuck luggage trolley on the main concourse.