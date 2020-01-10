A large Royal Mail building in Nine Elms that will soon be blocks of flats is opening its doors to the public for the first time, and two large displays are being installed, including real-life arcade games.

The Royal Mail depot, which is frankly a large shed, is due to be demolished as the Royal Mail have a new modern building to occupy nearby.

It’s being opened for an art exhibition, but is also, frankly more of a lure to see inside a building that few outside the postal service have ever seen.

The building is open 15th Jan – 26th Jan and is free to visit.

Wed – Fri: 2:30pm – 8:30pm

Sat – Sun: Reality Arcade open: 10am – 4pm

Of All The People open: 12pm – 6pm

Closed Mon 20 & Tue 21 January

To get there – buses from Vauxhall station leave from Stand E – alight at the US Embassy stop on Nine Elms Lane.

Set the map to SW8 5DD off Nine Elms Lane and follow Ponton Road leading behind the US Embassy to the giant white foot sculpture – from where you will see the entrance gate to the former Royal Mail sorting office.

As this is a large empty warehouse, dress to be comfortable and warm!

Two art installations are being provided

The Actual Reality Arcade

Try out this life-sized interactive zone for all ages which is inspired by 10 classic arcade games such as Tetris walls and Pac-Man and where you play for real.

Since the arcade opened in May 2017 it has toured Festivals and events all over England and has been a massive hit with people of all ages and backgrounds.

Of All The People In All The World

During the Mayflower’s 400-year anniversary, this art installation by Stan’s Cafe offers a grain of truth about our world: every grain of rice represents someone, somewhere.

The installation uses 6.7 tonnes of rice to represent the combined populations of the two countries.