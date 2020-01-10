A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Take a trip on London Underground’s Watford North Curve ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail chief financial officer David Hendry has left the company after a year in charge of running the firm’s economic developments. NCE

The Crossrail project is likely to be delayed by as much as three-years from its original opening date, TfL’s commissioner Mike Brown has confirmed. ianVisits

Khan admits who pays for Crossrail’s missing £650m in funding still not sorted Building

Mainline / Overground

The High Court in London has given Network Rail the all-clear to award a major signalling contract to Siemens on the East Coast Mainline. Construction Enquirer

There is “overwhelming evidence” that the costs of HS2 are “out of control” and its benefits overstated, the deputy chair of its review panel has said. BBC News

Eurostar launches January sale with fares to Europe from £29 The Telegraph

A Southern Rail driver who operated a train while drunk and crashed into scaffolding has been given a suspended prison sentence. SurreyLive

Reductions in London Overground ticket office opening hours to roll-out over next few weeks Mayor Watch

HS2 may be wildly over-budget, but it is safe, and its successor may get funded too The Economist (£)

South Western Railway (SWR) has said it could lose its franchise, following losses of £137m. Independent

Miscellaneous

Green light for affordable flats at Barnet tube station Local London

A London-bound train reportedly hit a deer and subsequently filled with smoke before passengers were evacuated at Redhill train station SurreyLive

A London rail worker who delighted commuters by announcing arriving trains like a boxing announcer has left his job at TfL to work as an actual MC. Daily Mail

Report calls for more investment in London’s public transport ianVisits

And finally: Harry Beck’s Original London Underground Map… But With 2020’s Tube Network Londonist

—

Image above is from Feb 2014: It’s the 50th anniversary of the Channel Tunnel Agreement