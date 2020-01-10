A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Take a trip on London Underground’s Watford North Curve ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail chief financial officer David Hendry has left the company after a year in charge of running the firm’s economic developments. NCE
The Crossrail project is likely to be delayed by as much as three-years from its original opening date, TfL’s commissioner Mike Brown has confirmed. ianVisits
Khan admits who pays for Crossrail’s missing £650m in funding still not sorted Building
Mainline / Overground
The High Court in London has given Network Rail the all-clear to award a major signalling contract to Siemens on the East Coast Mainline. Construction Enquirer
There is “overwhelming evidence” that the costs of HS2 are “out of control” and its benefits overstated, the deputy chair of its review panel has said. BBC News
Eurostar launches January sale with fares to Europe from £29 The Telegraph
A Southern Rail driver who operated a train while drunk and crashed into scaffolding has been given a suspended prison sentence. SurreyLive
Reductions in London Overground ticket office opening hours to roll-out over next few weeks Mayor Watch
HS2 may be wildly over-budget, but it is safe, and its successor may get funded too The Economist (£)
South Western Railway (SWR) has said it could lose its franchise, following losses of £137m. Independent
Miscellaneous
Green light for affordable flats at Barnet tube station Local London
A London-bound train reportedly hit a deer and subsequently filled with smoke before passengers were evacuated at Redhill train station SurreyLive
A London rail worker who delighted commuters by announcing arriving trains like a boxing announcer has left his job at TfL to work as an actual MC. Daily Mail
Report calls for more investment in London’s public transport ianVisits
And finally: Harry Beck’s Original London Underground Map… But With 2020’s Tube Network Londonist
Image above is from Feb 2014: It’s the 50th anniversary of the Channel Tunnel Agreement
The updated Harry Beck style tube map is a great!
The young artist decided to stick with Harry’s compromise about the location of the label for Marylebone station; this looks even more compromised now that it covers the Jubilee line as well. I wonder what an alternative could look like.
(note: No Elizabeth line/TfL rail, no Thameslink or Moorgate lines, both of the latter have appeared on the Tube map in the past)