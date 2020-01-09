Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues No Comments ↓

All railways have big attention grabbing stations and trains, but the bulk of the railway is, well, the railway itself, and now HS2 wants your opinions on what it should look like.

What they are terming the “common design elements” that can be mass produced for use across the entire line of the railway.

Elements that are fairly basic, but actually critical to how the railway will embed itself into the landscape it passes through. From viaducts to lineside noise barriers, segments of concrete need to be designed.

Not just to look relatively pleasing, but also to be structurally functional, and long lasting while being cost effective.

HS2 has already said that the elements will all be made from concrete, but apart from that, they’re seeking feedback from the public about how they look.

The consultation is here, and open until the end of January.

