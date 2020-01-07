Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 1 Comment ↓

This weekend (11th-12th Jan) is a chance to ride a short stretch of London Underground track that’s not often used.

Although used at odd hours and occasionally when things need diverting, the Watford North Curve is little used otherwise.

(c) Carto Metro

Save this weekend when it gets a rude awakening due to a large section of the Metropolitan line being out of action.

As noted over on District Dave, there will be trains roughly every 15 minutes between Watford and Amersham stations, running over the Watford North Curve.

The service in full is Amersham -> Watford -> Northwood, then reverse.

It’s just a random bit of railway that is of no particular interest, other than being rarely used by passengers, and hence of considerable interest.

Obviously, with the Met line out of action, getting to the area will be a pain, but get up to Watford Junction on the National Rail or London Overground and it’s a short walk to Watford station and then you can ride that North Curve to your hearts content.

For the avoidance of doubt, Chiltern Railways is also not working out of Marylebone over the weekend as it shares much of the same line.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “Take a trip on London Underground’s Watford North Curve
  1. Andrew Jarman says:
    7th January 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Argh another weekend when I am already fully booked

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*