This weekend (11th-12th Jan) is a chance to ride a short stretch of London Underground track that’s not often used.

Although used at odd hours and occasionally when things need diverting, the Watford North Curve is little used otherwise.

Save this weekend when it gets a rude awakening due to a large section of the Metropolitan line being out of action.

As noted over on District Dave, there will be trains roughly every 15 minutes between Watford and Amersham stations, running over the Watford North Curve.

The service in full is Amersham -> Watford -> Northwood, then reverse.

It’s just a random bit of railway that is of no particular interest, other than being rarely used by passengers, and hence of considerable interest.

Obviously, with the Met line out of action, getting to the area will be a pain, but get up to Watford Junction on the National Rail or London Overground and it’s a short walk to Watford station and then you can ride that North Curve to your hearts content.

For the avoidance of doubt, Chiltern Railways is also not working out of Marylebone over the weekend as it shares much of the same line.