For the next few weeks, there’s a half-price entry deal to visit Hampton Court Palace.

You need to book online in advance, and when selecting a date to visit, choose one between 7th January to 14th February. Then you’ll see the prices drop on the booking page.

Ticket type Normal price Special Offer Adult (age 18-64) £21.30 £10.65 Child (age 5-15) £10.70 £5.35 Concession (age 65+, 16-17, or full-time student) £17.00 £8.50 1 adult & up to 3 children £37.80 £18.90 2 adults & up to 3 children £53.10 £26.55

Ticket price includes:

Access to the palace, kitchens, maze, gardens (not the Magic Garden)

Admission to exhibitions.

Live historical re-enactments.

Audio guide

Children’s activity trails.

There’s also the temporary exhibition of the Bacton Altar Cloth at the moment.

It’s a quiet time for the palace, so fewer people visiting and fewer coins needed to get inside, so the next few weeks could be an ideal time to visit if you’ve always meant to visit but never quite got around to doing so. It’s pretty much an entire day out to visit as the palace and gardens are huge.

Especially if you have kids as the savings are quite substantial for the family tickets.