A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Former London Assembly member Murad Qureshi argues for a land levy to fund Bakerloo Line extension and upgrading of the whole line MuradQureshi

A new entrance that will replace an old 1970s extension has opened at Finsbury Park station. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The boss of London’s Crossrail project has insisted managers “do have a grip” on the delayed project. BBC News

Award for smart lighting on Crossrail Evening Express

Government urged to commit to Crossrail 2 Enfield Dispatch

Mainline / Overground

Transport Secretary admits rail travel is not good value for money LBC

Hundreds of London commuter trains were axed — because staff have been on strike for so long they have to be retrained in safety. Standard

Rail fares have gone up again for the year, meaning thousands of commuters will have to pay as much as £132 extra for their season tickets in 2020. iNews

Miscellaneous

Virgin Rail is aiming to launch an online ticket-buying service in an attempt to break into a market dominated by Trainline. The Times (£)

And finally: The Science Museum’s “tube map” of the Solar System ianVisits

