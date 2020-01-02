Posted on by ianvisits Posted in geekery 1 Comment ↓

Spotted this in the Science Museum the other day – a range of goods for sale with a map of the Solar System which will look very familiar to London Underground fans.

Each of the planets is shown on here, that is, the modern definition of planet, as in classic tube engineering works speak, the diagram wants that Pluto has “no planetary station access since 2006”.

Saturn is shown with its rings, and there’s a black “northern” line heading into Deep Space, which may seem wearily familiar to Northern line commuters.

You might however prefer to travel on the Lightspeed Line, which shows the time between planets for a photon of light – or the Voyager 2 line, which is taking 3,000 light years to reach the nearest black hole.

There’s a range of items designed by Kit Grover for the museum for sale, from a jumper to cups to apron, poster and tote bag.

They’re rather fun.

One comment on “The Science Museum’s “tube map” of the Solar System
  1. Long Branch Mike says:
    2nd January 2020 at 12:39 pm

    As a Plutoist, I firmly believe that Pluto, the unjustly demoted ninth planet, should at least be shown as a dashed line.

    Reply

