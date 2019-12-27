A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL has switched off the large fan in a Victoria Line ventilation shaft that has been disturbing the peace of Brixton residents in Pulross Road and nearby and have said that it will work on it to minimise noise. Brixton Blog

EE joins trial to bring 4G connectivity to London’s Underground rail network Total Telecom

The start of a Piccadilly line service at Turnham Green station looks set to be even further into the future as funding for key signalling work looks uncertain. Chiswick W4

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail looks pristine but opening may be delayed for two years The Guardian

Crossrail workers rally round after fire tragedy Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

Why’s It Called Stratford International If It Has No International Trains? Londonist

West Hampstead overground station upgrade completed ianVisits

Shropshire is to get a new direct rail link to London as part of plans announced by the region’s new inter-city rail operator. Shropshire Star

Reading to London commuters criticise Great Western Railway over continued ‘poor’ service Reading Chronicle

DLR

Smoking train caused severe delays at Woolwich Arsenal DLR News Shopper

15 Years Apart: Docklands Light Railway 45 British Trams

Miscellaneous

And finally: Noel Gallagher has criticised Extinction Rebellion for protesting at Canning Town station in October. Independent

—

Image above is from April 2012: London’s Lost Suspension Railway at Kings Cross