A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
TfL has switched off the large fan in a Victoria Line ventilation shaft that has been disturbing the peace of Brixton residents in Pulross Road and nearby and have said that it will work on it to minimise noise. Brixton Blog
EE joins trial to bring 4G connectivity to London’s Underground rail network Total Telecom
The start of a Piccadilly line service at Turnham Green station looks set to be even further into the future as funding for key signalling work looks uncertain. Chiswick W4
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail looks pristine but opening may be delayed for two years The Guardian
Crossrail workers rally round after fire tragedy Construction Enquirer
Mainline / Overground
Why’s It Called Stratford International If It Has No International Trains? Londonist
West Hampstead overground station upgrade completed ianVisits
Shropshire is to get a new direct rail link to London as part of plans announced by the region’s new inter-city rail operator. Shropshire Star
Reading to London commuters criticise Great Western Railway over continued ‘poor’ service Reading Chronicle
DLR
Smoking train caused severe delays at Woolwich Arsenal DLR News Shopper
15 Years Apart: Docklands Light Railway 45 British Trams
Miscellaneous
And finally: Noel Gallagher has criticised Extinction Rebellion for protesting at Canning Town station in October. Independent
—
Image above is from April 2012: London’s Lost Suspension Railway at Kings Cross
Leave a Reply