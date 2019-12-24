Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random No Comments ↓

Earlier this morning, the annual Christmas Eve auction took place at Smithfields. Once a necessity to clear out unsold stock before the days of refrigeration, today a much loved tradition maintained by the market that brings in an ever increasing crowd of people looking for a fun morning, and a bargain.

As always, meats are paraded, a low price announced, and with a roar, money is waved in the air to catch their attention.

People cheer as a huge chunk of meat is handed over and they turn to friends or family with a huge grin of victory on their face.

When your correspondent first attended the auction, it was a small affair mainly of people turning up to fill a freezer for the months ahead, but today the crowds are far larger, but it’s also a lot more fun as people seem here as much for the joy of the event as to get a bargain.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*