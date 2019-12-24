One of the periodic reports from TfL has been released with details of ongoing network upgrades across the networks it controls over the past few months.

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on when the lines are closed at weekends, this will inform you.

Sub-surface lines

On the Four Lines Modernisation programme, operation of the new signalling system has been extended from Latimer Road to Euston Square on the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines and from there to Finchley Road on the Metropolitan line, and to Paddington on the District and Circle lines.

Following problems, they have developed a plan with Thales, which includes the modification of the trains communications system as well as the line’s signalling.

They have also completed the testing of new equipment at Greenwich Power Station that protects the Four Lines Modernisation programme’s network resilience by improving the quality of the power supply.

Central line

Installation of new transformer rectifiers has been completed. This has increased the power resilience of the line and made failures of the train service less likely

Piccadilly line

A CCTV contract is out for tender and bids have now been returned. The system will allow train operators to ensure safe departure of the new train from the platform.

TfL has finalised commissioning of all the new Piccadilly line signalling control system at the control centre in west London, and completed the migration.

TfL has completed the concept design for the new Piccadilly line trains, and is starting to progress to the next (preliminary) stage of design.

Jubilee line

Enhancements to the Jubilee line continue and include improving the speed at which trains exit the depot onto the mainline at Neasden. A tender was

issued in September 2019 for the signalling works.

Northern line

They have completed speed improvement and track works to the Northern line and continue to focus on delivering power enhancement works with Balfour Beatty.

On the Northern Line Extension, railway track installation is complete and all six kilometres of high voltage power cables are in place.

London Overground

A new train protection warning system was installed along the Richmond to Gunnersbury section, which will enable new Class 710 London Overground trains to use this section of line.

TfL is progressing with a design for updated signalling to enable the East London line to run 18 trains per hour. The works are planned to be implemented in summer 2020 ahead of the December timetable change.

DLR

High voltage works have been completed at Stratford Street Market, Abbey Road exit. Once operational it will provide future resilience

Beckton depot enabling works have commenced on site. The first sidings package is out to tender. The signalling contract with Thales has been signed.

Stations

Bank station

The DLR central concourse was handed over to the station upgrade project, four weeks earlier than originally planned.

Barking Riverside station

Piling has been completed, construction of the pier walls and lift shaft are well advanced and installation of decking has now commenced.

Battersea Power Station station

Blockwork is nearing completion and the first escalator truss has arrived on site and been lowered into position. The first tunnel vent fan was delivered to site and lowered into the fan room beneath the western ramp.

Colindale station

Concept design and the construction support study is now complete and detailed design due to commence in early 2020

Nine Elms station

Blockwork is complete, and the architectural metal-pipe ceiling in the escalator atrium is nearly complete and work continues on the erection of the acoustic panelling in the ticket hall. Fit-out of the transformer and signalling rooms nears completion.

Notting Hill station

Feasibility studies for a new fan to help cool the station have been concluded, allowing the project to progress to the design stage.

Paddington station

TfL expects to start work on the new Bakerloo line entrance in February 2020.

South Kensington station

TfL has completed the (delayed) concept design for the South Kensington station capacity upgrade project.

Victoria station

The Terminus Place reinstatement works following the station upgrade are now complete and they expect to reopen the road in the next quarter.