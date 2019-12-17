Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.
Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.
Some museums have also shorter opening hours over the Christmas period.
|Museum
|Fri
20
|Sat
21
|Sun
22
|Mon
23
|Tue
24
|Wed
25
|Thur
26
|Fri
27
|Sat
28
|Sun
29
|Mon
30
|Tue
31
|Wed
1
|Alexander Fleming Laboratory Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Anaesthesia Heritage Centre
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Bank of England Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Battle of Britain Bunker
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Benjamin Franklin House
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Bethlem Museum of the Mind
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Brent Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|British Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Brooklands Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Bruce Castle Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Brunel Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Canal Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|Cartoon Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Charles Dickens Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Churchill War Rooms
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Clink Prison Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cutty Sark
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Dennis Severs’ House
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Dorich House Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Down House
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Dr Johnson’s House
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Dr Who Museum and Shop
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Dulwich Picture Gallery
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Eltham Palace
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Fan Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Fashion and Textile Museum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Florence Nightingale Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Foundling Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Freud Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Grant Museum of Zoology
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Handel House Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Heath Robinson Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|HMS Belfast
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Honeywood Museum
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Horniman Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|House of Illustration
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Household Cavalry Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Imperial War Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Jewel Tower
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Jewish Museum London
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Keats House
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|Kensington Palace
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Kenwood House
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|London Transport Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Museum of Childhood
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of London
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of London Docklands
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of Methodism and John Wesley’s House
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|National Army Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|National Gallery
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|National Maritime Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|National Portrait Gallery
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Natural History Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Old Operating Theatre Museum and Herb Garret
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Osterley Park and House
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Queen’s House
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|RAF Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Rainham Hall
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Royal Institution (inc Faraday Museum)
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Royal Observatory
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Science Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Sherlock Holmes Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Sir John Soane’s Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|Somerset House
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Design Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Queen’s Gallery
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Tower Bridge
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Valentines Mansion
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Vestry House Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Victoria and Albert Museum
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wallace Collection
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wellcome Collection
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Wellington Arch
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Whitechapel Gallery
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
