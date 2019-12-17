Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Some museums have also shorter opening hours over the Christmas period.

MuseumFri
20		Sat
21		Sun
22		Mon
23		Tue
24		Wed
25		Thur
26		Fri
27		Sat
28		Sun
29		Mon
30		Tue
31		Wed
1
Alexander Fleming Laboratory Museum
Anaesthesia Heritage Centre
Bank of England Museum
Battle of Britain Bunker
Benjamin Franklin House
Bethlem Museum of the Mind
Brent Museum
British Museum
Brooklands Museum
Bruce Castle Museum
Brunel Museum
Canal Museum
Cartoon Museum
Charles Dickens Museum
Churchill War Rooms
Clink Prison Museum
Cutty Sark
Dennis Severs’ House
Dorich House Museum
Down House
Dr Johnson’s House
Dr Who Museum and Shop
Dulwich Picture Gallery
Eltham Palace
Fan Museum
Fashion and Textile Museum
Florence Nightingale Museum
Foundling Museum
Freud Museum
Grant Museum of Zoology
Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
Handel House Museum
Heath Robinson Museum
HMS Belfast
Honeywood Museum
Horniman Museum
House of Illustration
Household Cavalry Museum
Imperial War Museum
Jewel Tower
Jewish Museum London
Keats House
Kensington Palace
Kenwood House
London Transport Museum
Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
Museum of Childhood
Museum of London
Museum of London Docklands
Museum of Methodism and John Wesley’s House
National Army Museum
National Gallery
National Maritime Museum
National Portrait Gallery
Natural History Museum
Old Operating Theatre Museum and Herb Garret
Osterley Park and House
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
Queen’s House
RAF Museum
Rainham Hall
Royal Institution (inc Faraday Museum)
Royal Observatory
Science Museum
Sherlock Holmes Museum
Sir John Soane’s Museum
Somerset House
The Design Museum
The Queen’s Gallery
Tower Bridge
Valentines Mansion
Vestry House Museum
Victoria and Albert Museum
Wallace Collection
Wellcome Collection
Wellington Arch
Whitechapel Gallery

 

