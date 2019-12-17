Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Some museums have also shorter opening hours over the Christmas period.