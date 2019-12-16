An exhibition about the legendary German electronica band, Tangerine Dream will be opening at the Barbican in the New Year

Although not a major name, they have quite the cult following and are widely credited as laying the foundations for the Ambient and Trance music styles.

The exhibition, Tangerine Dream: Zeitraffer, which opens at the Barbican Music Library on 16 January 2020, will show off photographs, previously unpublished articles, video clips, and original synthesizers used by the band — and a vinyl listening station.

Your correspondent’s first encounter with their music was the score for the also little known, but quite exceptional gothic horror movie, The Keep. There’s always been a certain mystery about why the soundtrack wasn’t commercially released with talk of legal problems keeping it under wraps for decades.

In the 53 years since it was founded the band has scored over 60 films and released 160 albums, and the odd computer game or two.

The exhibition’s four-month run will feature a reading from Edgar Froese’s autobiography, Tangerine Dream – Force Majeure, by his widow, Bianca Froese-Acquaye, and a screening of the documentary Revolution Of Sound: Tangerine Dream, which includes a talk with director Margarete Kreuzer.

Tangerine Dream: Zeitraffer runs from Thursday 16 January to Saturday 2 May 2020 at Barbican Music Library. It’s open daily, except Sundays.

Entry is free.