Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random No Comments ↓

A photo of two mice in a fist-fight on the London Underground has been put forward for a Natural History photography award.

Taken by Sam Rowley, the fight lasted a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways.

Sam says that he discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait.

Fights over food seem to be rare, which he put down to the sheer abundance of food dropped by careless humans, which makes the photo even more special thanks to its rarity.

The chance moment that the two mice seem in almost human fist-fight pose just adds to the delight of the photograph.

The photograph has been put up for the LUMIX People’s Choice Award at the Natural History Museum, and you can vote in favour of this being the winner here.

A total of 25 photographs out of 48,000 that were submitted have been shortlisted for the award.

The shortlisted images are currently on display at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, until the voting ends on 4 February 2020. The winner will then be showcased until the exhibition closes on 31 May.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*