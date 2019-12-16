A photo of two mice in a fist-fight on the London Underground has been put forward for a Natural History photography award.

Taken by Sam Rowley, the fight lasted a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways.

Sam says that he discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait.

Fights over food seem to be rare, which he put down to the sheer abundance of food dropped by careless humans, which makes the photo even more special thanks to its rarity.

The chance moment that the two mice seem in almost human fist-fight pose just adds to the delight of the photograph.

The photograph has been put up for the LUMIX People’s Choice Award at the Natural History Museum, and you can vote in favour of this being the winner here.

A total of 25 photographs out of 48,000 that were submitted have been shortlisted for the award.

The shortlisted images are currently on display at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, until the voting ends on 4 February 2020. The winner will then be showcased until the exhibition closes on 31 May.