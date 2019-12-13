A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Major works to provide step-free access at an underground station are “on schedule”, despite concerns they may have stalled. Harrow Times

Transport bosses have confirmed the new entrance to Finsbury Park station will open on Tuesday, ending three-and-a-half years of congestion for rush-hour commuters. Islington Gazette

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Galliard eyes start on new homes above central London Crossrail station Building

Behind the scenes at Crossrail’s Liverpool Street station ianVisits

The troubled Crossrail project, which was due to open in December 2018 could, by its own admission, be facing even longer delays. New Electronics

Lift and software firms among eight ‘most critical’ for getting Crossrail finished Building

Changes to Crossrail’s delivery schedule have led to confusion across the project, according to consultants at Jacobs. Construction News (£)

Mainline / Overground

There will be a more frequent and earlier trains on parts of the London Overground from next week. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

John Vane: Begging on the Overground On London

A review of the 2020 travel cost rises Diamond Geezer

The history of Watford Football Club has been turned into a London Underground map. Watford Observer

Passengers have overpaid by nearly £200 million to travel on London’s public transport since 2015 because they bought paper tickets, according to new research. ITV

Tideway is benefitting from the “good work” done on Crossrail, according to the super sewer’s programme director. NCE

And finally: New rail timetable means awaydays in London, nights out in Whitby and free bacon butties Teeside Live

—

Image above is from Dec 2013: Sleep in a Northern Line tube train carved out of ice