A few years ago a dream was announced, to create a narrow gauge railway in South London for visitors to the Victorian steam engines at Crossness.

A fundraising campaign earlier this year helped to get the railway up and running along a short stretch of railway — and they’ve been carrying passengers since June. Now they want to complete the railway, extending it and adding a lower station so that the dream can be realised — to provide a rail ride to the Crossness pumping station.

The Royal Arsenal Narrow Gauge railway (RANG) aims to complete the re-build of a section of the original 1860 contractor’s railway by laid William Webster from Plumstead sidings to Crossness Point, this was lifted and re-laid three times before finally disappearing in circa 1940.

To complete the last section of the line, they need to raise an additional £9,500.

This is needed to complete the lower station run round loop, for which they need two sets of points, a few more track frames and ballast and timber sleepers to build the station platform.

Any donation up to £50 will get the donor a free ride on the railway, and a donation up to £100 will include a footplate ride in the locomotive with the driver.

