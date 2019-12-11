There will be a more frequent and earlier trains on parts of the London Overground from next week.

On the Overground from Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford will see train frequency increase from four trains per hour to five per hour. As the two lines from Richmond and Clapham Juntion merge at Willesden Junction, that means they will be providing a more frequent ten train per hour service on the busiest part of the route between Willesden Junction and Stratford.

The introduction of the additional trains will also enable a more even service to operate on both branches throughout the day. They will also help ensure services can run on the whole of the route to Richmond.

There will also be two additional early morning services on the Gospel Oak to Barking route. TfL said that the two new services, that will depart Barking at 05:39 and 05:54, will run on weekdays only are necessary to meet growing customer numbers.