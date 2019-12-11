Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 1 Comment ↓

There will be a more frequent and earlier trains on parts of the London Overground from next week.

On the Overground from Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford will see train frequency increase from four trains per hour to five per hour. As the two lines from Richmond and Clapham Juntion merge at Willesden Junction, that means they will be providing a more frequent ten train per hour service on the busiest part of the route between Willesden Junction and Stratford.

The introduction of the additional trains will also enable a more even service to operate on both branches throughout the day.  They will also help ensure services can run on the whole of the route to Richmond.

(c) TfL

There will also be two additional early morning services on the Gospel Oak to Barking route. TfL said that the two new services, that will depart Barking at 05:39 and 05:54, will run on weekdays only are necessary to meet growing customer numbers.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “More trains on the London Overground
  1. Sykobee says:
    11th December 2019 at 1:29 pm

    Nice for those up in the grim north.

    TfL’s announcements at train stations for this better service are really cheesy however. They’re done in a ‘movie trailer’ style…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*