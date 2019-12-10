Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture 5 Comments ↓

There are many contenders for best staircase in London, but I am going to pitch this little known staircase on the Southbank for the title.

The brutalist IBM office — which could soon see a relatively sympathetic expansion — was built by the same architect as built the next-door National Theatre, Denys Lasdun in 1978.

The IBM building’s terraces were made from precast concrete with a rough finish as opposed to the wood grained and lighter concrete at The National Theatre. Another difference is the extensive use of brick for the lower levels.

It’s down a narrow side passage on the eastern side that the staircase can be found.

A simple pair of stairs that run up the lower levels before merging to rise up to a small bridge that then leaps across an artificial sunken space to link with the office entrance.

But just look at that astonishing boat-prow of the middle level that proudly juts out to herald the existence of the stairs amongst the fortress flatness of the rest of the building.

An otherwise unnecessary recess in the wall exists simply to frame the staircase surmounted by two tall slabs that delightfully rise up from the profile of the overbridge.

At this time of year, the orange-reds of the fallen leafs from the surrounding trees add fire to the brown steps.

Ever angle that the staircase presents is perfection of design, with angles and straight lines complimenting each other and creating delightful contrasts.

Hardly anyone seems to use the staircase on my many visits past it — so seek it out, it’s an overlooked architectural delight.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank you

5 comments on “The best brutalist staircase in London
  1. John UK says:
    10th December 2019 at 12:35 pm

    All pictures are blank???

    Regards,
    John

    Reply
  2. JM says:
    10th December 2019 at 12:56 pm

    It such a shame that Brutalist architecture was not given a chance and the media was mostly anti. And that the majority of it was negligent turning people against it. Like many of our historical buildings in the 60s where knocked or covered up. We are doing the same again.

    Reply
  3. John UK says:
    10th December 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Pictures OK now… Thanks
    John

    Reply
  4. Former IBM employee says:
    10th December 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Used to work in there – it was a fire escape as far as I can remember.

    Reply
  5. Gressy 1971 says:
    10th December 2019 at 3:21 pm

    One of the greatest travesties is the South Bank Centre being allowed to paint all its staircases in infantile colours and cover the rest of the building with advertising hoardings. It demeans London.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*