A small exhibition tied in with a series of musical film screenings shows off some of the art work and preparatory photography from the famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

And other musicals, but I suspect which glass case will appeal to most visitors.

As a display card explains, the production designer, Ken Adam set the inventions of Caractacus Potts in a reasuringly English countryside home, but the underground grotto where the children are hidden is based on the Imaginary Prisons of the 18th century printmaker, Giovanni Battista Piranesi. The very real yet fairy-tale Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein was also included in the set.

Included in with the photos are drawings by Rowland Emett in 1976 for the production.

Some of the other musicals included in the exhibition include West Side Story, Down to Earth, My Fair Lady and the new film version of Cats.

The exhibition is open at the BFI Southbank and is free to visit. There’s no official end date, but as it’s a tie-in with the musical films season, I would expect the display to be changed at the end of this year.

