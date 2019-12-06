A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Ken Livingstone blames Boris Johnson for getting his foot stuck in a tube door Mirror

Apple has tweaked its Apple Pay service in an effort to reduce queues at London Tube-station barriers. BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The board of Crossrail has again raised concerns about contractors’ productivity on the project. Building

Crossrail will need to transfer nearly 200,000 documents to TfL for safety and handover purposes before the Elizabeth Line comes online, NCE

A new plaque has been unveiled outside Crossrail’s Woolwich station featuring a so-called Dead Man’s Penny, given to the next of kin of those killed during WW1. ianVisits

House prices in Whitechapel around the planned new Elizabeth Line station have risen by nearly 100% since 2008 according to a new report. East London Lines

Mainline / Overground

Train company to cut Liverpool to London journey times by half an hour Liverpool Echo

One of the last InterCity 125 High Speed Trains to run on the East Coast is being restored to its original British Rail colours ahead of a special set of commemorative trips. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A visit to Meridian Water station The Beauty of Transport

How BNP Paribas and JCDecaux brought cleaner air to Marylebone Station The Drum

1,000t bridge installed on Luton airport rail link NCE

The latest exhibition at the London Transport Museum is called Hidden London. Diamond Geezer

A new tube map has been released ahead of the official launch of TfL Rail services out to Reading in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits

A cat reported missing six weeks ago is in a critical condition after being found in a London Underground tunnel near her home. Islington Tribune

And finally: Travel from Venice to London Gatsby-style in this 1920’s-themed Luxury Train Travel & Leisure

—

Image above is from April 2018: Photos from the disused tunnels now helping the Bank tube station upgrade