A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Ken Livingstone blames Boris Johnson for getting his foot stuck in a tube door Mirror
Apple has tweaked its Apple Pay service in an effort to reduce queues at London Tube-station barriers. BBC News
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
The board of Crossrail has again raised concerns about contractors’ productivity on the project. Building
Crossrail will need to transfer nearly 200,000 documents to TfL for safety and handover purposes before the Elizabeth Line comes online, NCE
A new plaque has been unveiled outside Crossrail’s Woolwich station featuring a so-called Dead Man’s Penny, given to the next of kin of those killed during WW1. ianVisits
House prices in Whitechapel around the planned new Elizabeth Line station have risen by nearly 100% since 2008 according to a new report. East London Lines
Mainline / Overground
Train company to cut Liverpool to London journey times by half an hour Liverpool Echo
One of the last InterCity 125 High Speed Trains to run on the East Coast is being restored to its original British Rail colours ahead of a special set of commemorative trips. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A visit to Meridian Water station The Beauty of Transport
How BNP Paribas and JCDecaux brought cleaner air to Marylebone Station The Drum
1,000t bridge installed on Luton airport rail link NCE
The latest exhibition at the London Transport Museum is called Hidden London. Diamond Geezer
A new tube map has been released ahead of the official launch of TfL Rail services out to Reading in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits
A cat reported missing six weeks ago is in a critical condition after being found in a London Underground tunnel near her home. Islington Tribune
And finally: Travel from Venice to London Gatsby-style in this 1920’s-themed Luxury Train Travel & Leisure
Image above is from April 2018: Photos from the disused tunnels now helping the Bank tube station upgrade
