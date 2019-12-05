Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Competitions and Special Offers No Comments ↓

Tis the season to wear Christmas jumpers, and of course, the best one to wear this year will be covered in transport icons.

Not just jumpers, but woolen hats and scarves as well. The London Transport Museum’s shop releases a new design each year, and this year’s features the bus, the roundel and the new subsurface trains.

They are now offering a 25 percent off any Christmas knitwear just for ianVisits readers so you can get ready for the office party in fashionable transport-geek attire.

Choose from the black for adults and blue for kids, and take your pick here.

When ordering, use the voucher code “Ianvisits25” — applicable to the Christmas Knitwear section between 5th Dec to the 12th Dec 2020.

