The man himself will be commandeering the Royal Albert Hall next April for an evening of his newest film, A Life On Our Planet.

The film, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, sees him reflect upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen. Addressing the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, the film offers a powerful message of hope for future generations.

This will then be followed by a discussion on stage with Sir David Attenborough and a very special guest.

And tickets go on sale tomorrow (Fri 6th Dec) morning at 10am, and can be booked here.

A tip that usually helps is to log-in to your account on the Royal Albert Hall’s website early and keep your session live so that when tickets are released at 10am, you’re already in the system.