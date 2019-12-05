The man himself will be commandeering the Royal Albert Hall next April for an evening of his newest film, A Life On Our Planet.
The film, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, sees him reflect upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen. Addressing the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, the film offers a powerful message of hope for future generations.
This will then be followed by a discussion on stage with Sir David Attenborough and a very special guest.
And tickets go on sale tomorrow (Fri 6th Dec) morning at 10am, and can be booked here.
A tip that usually helps is to log-in to your account on the Royal Albert Hall’s website early and keep your session live so that when tickets are released at 10am, you’re already in the system.
The ianVisits website has been running now for just over a decade, initially as a news blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.
Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what IanVisits provides, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply