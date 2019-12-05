As part of the East Coast Mainline upgrade, King’s Cross station will close completely for two weekends in the early part of 2020, and be disrupted at weekends through most of Jan and Feb.

The two big closures take place over the weekends of 25th/26th January and 29th Feb/1st March.

No trains will be able to call at London King’s Cross, with passengers being advised not to travel to and from London on the East Coast Main Line to either King’s Cross, St Pancras or Moorgate, including the Hertford North line.

During this time, Network Rail says that it will work to construct an additional platform and install new track at Stevenage station. Work will also take place to upgrade the power supply and overhead line equipment in and around King’s Cross station and engineers will continue to relocate the signalling system to a centre in York. This work can only be carried out safely when no trains are running on this section of the railway.

There will also be five weekends of a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line, with passengers along the route asked to check before travelling and to allow additional time for their journey – or just simply try not to travel.

These weekends are:

4th/5th January

11th/12th January

18th/19th January

8th/9th February

15th/16th February

Network Rail engineers will also be carrying out maintenance work which will affect passengers using services on the Welwyn Garden City and Hertford North lines to and from Moorgate. This will take place on on Saturday, 1 and Sunday, 2 February and Saturday, 22 and Sunday, 23 February, with those who use this route urged to check before they travel.

The upgrade will eventually provide an extra 10,000 seats a day for travellers.