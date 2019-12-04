A new tube map has been released ahead of the official launch of TfL Rail services out to Reading in a couple of weeks time.

As befits a map famous for it’s stretched attention to geographical accuracy, Reading is shown as being close to North-West London, when in fact it’s a considerable distance from it.

But those contortions do mean that they can fit the long line stretching out to Berkshire onto the standard map.

As previously warned, the new extension is however outside the Oyster card zones, so you’ll need to buy an actually goodness paper ticket to use the new stations.

Between 15 December 2019 and 2 January 2020, existing national rail fares will apply. Children under 11 who are accompanied by an adult, as well as customers who are eligible for the Freedom Pass, will be able to travel for free to Reading on the TfL service.

Customers will be able to use contactless pay as you go (but not Oyster) between London Paddington and Reading from 2 January 2020. From this date, TfL Rail fares will be aligned with the National Rail fares to Reading, which have now been confirmed as £24.40 for a peak adult pay as you go journey between Reading and London Paddington (with the off-peak fare of £10.60). Daily and weekly capping are expected to be introduced in spring 2020.

The other major change to the “tube” map is that it’s added in connections for the river services. These have long been shown on the map, with a small boat next to the tube station name, but now show up as a proper interchange with the railway services.

Although Canary Wharf doesn’t as it’s more than a 10 minute walk from the tube station.

Whether this new change a good way of showing off additional travel options, or just confusing casual users that they can use their tube ticket on a boat will be keenly watched. It’s certainly a change though to highlight river services, for those who remember those dark few hours when to much horror, the river was removed from the tube map entirely.