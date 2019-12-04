One of the last InterCity 125 High Speed Trains to run on the East Coast is being restored to its original British Rail colours ahead of a special set of commemorative trips.

The trains are being retired and replaced by the new Azuma trains, but one last farewell trip is being planned, and in a train specially restored to the original colour scheme.

Original British Rail sandwiches are unlikely to be included.

The four-day special service will be taking in the majority of destinations along the LNER route later this month, concluding at London King’s Cross. And you can be on board – for a price.

The final section, from Leeds to London is a very appropriate £125 for standard class, and £220 for first class. All fares are technically one-way, but LNER will offer London based ticket holders a free ticket to get to Leeds earlier in the day.

The special HST leaves Leeds on Saturday 21st December at 11.01 for a special run south via Doncaster and Peterborough, pausing at most of the major stations along the way. The era of the LNER InterCity 125 finally comes to an end at London King’s Cross at 15.09.

The company said that the schedule has been designed to give as many people the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the specially liveried Intercity 125 using power cars 43206 and 43312 as part of the final journey along the East Coast.

To book tickets, go here.

Money raised from the tour will go towards LNER partner charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). The charity works to prevent male suicide and has already benefitted from more than £100,000 in donations from LNER customers donating ‘Delay Repay’ claims to help the campaign.

The farewell tour will follow the last day of High Speed Trains in passenger service for LNER with the final service on Sunday 15 December. This is likely to be the 19:35 London King’s Cross to Leeds service with the 17:05 Harrogate to London King’s Cross forming the last southbound service.