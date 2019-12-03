Fancy assembling a tube station from LEGO bricks? If yes, then there may be a chance to do so if this proposal gets the go ahead.

Part of LEGO’s ideas project where the public can suggest model kits, John Harvey has designed this tall tower of tube delights. The City in Section is based on a 16×16 baseplate, one quarter the size of a standard modular, but as he says, what it lacks in width, it makes up in height.

Set on Brick Lane, this fictional tube station offers our figurines a connection with the Central and District/Circle lines, gate line to the escalators, obviously a tube map on the wall, and the office worker upstairs.

Nice touches include the ever present coffee vendor outside, the sub-surface train, solar panels on the roof, and of course, a (sea)gull standing in for the London pigeon.

The figures include in the model kit would be the commuter, the busker, the train driver, the barista, the dog walker, the architect, a rat, and a doggie on the train.

At the moment, the lego tube station is just a proposal, but if he gets 10,000 votes then LEGO put it forward for consideration as an actual product to go on sale.

Vote here.