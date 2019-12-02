Tickets have gone on sale unusually early for this now annual tradition of racing a pair of goats on the same day as a less interesting boat race on the Thames.
Around 1,200 are expected to watch two goats, one named Oxford and one named Cambridge, tear around the cobbled track of Spitalfields City Farm.
In addition, expect musicians, cocktails, games and a vast array of pun-based performance and entertainment.
The Oxford & Cambridge Goat Race takes place on the afternoon of Sunday 29th March 2020 – so plenty of notice to block it out in your diary. The event is apart from being ridiculously silly fun, also a fund raiser for the city farm.
